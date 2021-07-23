American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%.

AMRB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

