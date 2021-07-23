American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%.

AMRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

AMRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

