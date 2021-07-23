Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $30,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $147.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.