Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,718 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEFA. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,203,000.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

