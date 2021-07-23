Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

RY stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

