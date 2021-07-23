Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404,185 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 150,306 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 81,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.90 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.