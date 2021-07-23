Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 82,765 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Boise Cascade worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

