Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,041. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.