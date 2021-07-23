Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

