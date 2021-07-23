Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 990 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $3.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

