Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $146,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,708,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,129,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

