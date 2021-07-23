Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ames National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Ames National stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

