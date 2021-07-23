Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.74 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and have sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

