Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 5,187 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $106,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00.

AMPH stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.