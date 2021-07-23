Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $81,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

