Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 219,321 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $106,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

