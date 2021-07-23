Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 948,336 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 948,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,925,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $5,996,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $5,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $740,111,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

