Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $102.34 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,027 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TE Connectivity worth $102,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

