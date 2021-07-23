Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 981,202 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,202 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $96,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.