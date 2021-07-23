Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the highest is $8.12. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,038.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,516 shares of company stock worth $73,123,484. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $23.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.64. The company had a trading volume of 633,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $342.51.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

