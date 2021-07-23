Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,249 shares of company stock worth $5,458,790. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.02. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $944.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,795.93 and a beta of 0.65.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

