Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 425.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

