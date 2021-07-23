Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.67). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ALT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 3,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,949. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $349.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

