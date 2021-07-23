Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post earnings per share of $2.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $2.71. Chubb reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 628.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.05. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.