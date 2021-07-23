Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

