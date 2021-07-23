Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

