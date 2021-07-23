Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $342.47

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ANET traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

