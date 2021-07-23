Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Target Price at $15.71

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DREUF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 4,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

