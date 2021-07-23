Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$23.97

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.09. The stock has a market cap of C$873.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

