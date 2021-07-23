Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) PT at $34.33

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.