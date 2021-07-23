Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $297.58

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.58.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:URI opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.73. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

