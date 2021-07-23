Analyzing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SenesTech and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

SenesTech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.16%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given SenesTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SenesTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SenesTech has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -2,241.14% -107.54% -81.96% AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SenesTech and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $280,000.00 68.76 -$7.94 million ($2.78) -0.57 AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.65 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.93

SenesTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SenesTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats SenesTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets. The company was founded by Loretta P. Mayer and Cheryl A. Dyer on July 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

