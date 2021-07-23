Analyzing Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) & Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 12.45% 19.62% 7.12% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wheels Up Experience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than Wheels Up Experience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.59 $360.29 million $13.67 4.75 Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and cargo and passenger aircraft and engines dry leasing services. In addition, the company offers administrative and management support services, and flight simulator training services. It also serves express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, and airlines. The company has operations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

