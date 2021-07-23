Analyzing Lufax (NYSE:LU) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lufax and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $17.16, indicating a potential upside of 105.49%. CURO Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than CURO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 8.53% 49.91% 5.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.58 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.79 CURO Group $847.40 million 0.80 $75.73 million $1.52 10.74

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than CURO Group. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CURO Group beats Lufax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

