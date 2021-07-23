Analyzing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr has a beta of -3.01, suggesting that its share price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Waitr and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 223.23%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.90 $15.84 million $0.15 11.00 QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.39 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -19.00

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43% QuoteMedia -3.88% N/A -10.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waitr beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.