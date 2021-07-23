Analyzing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uxin and OLO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $227.64 million 4.47 -$350.84 million N/A N/A OLO $98.42 million 58.99 $3.06 million N/A N/A

OLO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -469.31% N/A -136.71% OLO N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Uxin and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 2 5 0 2.71

OLO has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.70%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Uxin.

Summary

OLO beats Uxin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

