Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,400 shares during the quarter. Anaplan comprises about 4.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 1.64% of Anaplan worth $127,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

