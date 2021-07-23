Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.69 ($79.64).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

