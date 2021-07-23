Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Annaly Capital Management worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

