Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.99

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 4512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

