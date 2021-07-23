ANON Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. ANON has a market capitalization of $9,855.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

