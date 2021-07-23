Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ANTM stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $385.04. 5,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,811. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.67.
In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
