Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ANTM stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $385.04. 5,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,811. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

