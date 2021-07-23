AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON opened at $232.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.92. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.