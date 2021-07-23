Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $75.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

