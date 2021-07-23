APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of APi Group worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APG opened at $19.99 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

