Appaloosa LP Buys Shares of 1,505,000 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 131,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -301.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

