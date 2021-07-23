Appaloosa LP Makes New $161.79 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,728,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,788,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 2.3% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned 3.81% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

CHK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,609. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

