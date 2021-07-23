Appaloosa LP Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.93.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $13.18 on Friday, reaching $1,607.27. The stock had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,796. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,362.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,602.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

