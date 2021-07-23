Appaloosa LP Sells 19,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appaloosa LP reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $507.13. The company had a trading volume of 87,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

