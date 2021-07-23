Appaloosa LP Sells 95,700 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Appaloosa LP decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,700 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 1.2% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $86,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,106,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,311,445. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

